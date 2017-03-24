UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Receives $69.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc lowered UMB Financial Corp to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on UMB Financial Corp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co began coverage on UMB Financial Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered UMB Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 73.52 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. UMB Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UMB Financial Corp’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $24,103,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp Company Profile

