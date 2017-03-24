Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded down 3.61% during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,095 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.90 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.11) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

