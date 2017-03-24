Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB (NASDAQ:UCBJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

UCB (NASDAQ:UCBJF) remained flat at $76.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. UCB has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ucb-ucbjf-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.