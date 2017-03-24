U.S. Bancorp (USB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 52.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company earned $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $612,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Davis sold 707,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $37,120,228.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,338,660 shares of company stock worth $70,197,537. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

