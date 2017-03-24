Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,967,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 187,579 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 62.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 38,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) opened at 42.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

