Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (SNBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.24% of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBC. Kavi Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 158,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) opened at 23.85 on Friday. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $452.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ had a net margin of 74.00% and a return on equity of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ’s dividend payout ratio is 1.24%.

In other news, Director Keith Stock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $52,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ

Sun Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Sun National Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, it provides an array of community banking services to consumers, small businesses and mid-size companies. The lending services to businesses include term loans, lines of credit and commercial mortgages.

