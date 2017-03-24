Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 14,816 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) opened at 206.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.44. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $174.49 and a one year high of $224.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business earned $218 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post $4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $5,393,699.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Carchedi sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $502,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,683. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

