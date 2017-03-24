Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 74,165 Shares of EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 224.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of EZCORP worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EZCORP by 199.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 1,475,458 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 388.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 669,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EZCORP by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,545,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after buying an additional 498,539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 1,293.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 343,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 318,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) opened at 8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company’s market cap is $442.48 million. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Stephens started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EZCORP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, value pawn and jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico; Grupo Finmart, which includes its Crediamigo and Adex payroll withholding loan operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

