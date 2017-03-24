Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1,119,000 Stake in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of KMG Chemicals worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in KMG Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KMG Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in KMG Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) opened at 42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm earned $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMG shares. Gabelli cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other KMG Chemicals news, Director Karen A. Twitchell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,519 shares in the company, valued at $675,231.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ernest C. Kremling II sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $79,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,862.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,141 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

