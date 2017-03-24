Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 129,574 Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol SA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ecopetrol SA by 26.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol SA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Ecopetrol SA by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol SA by 193.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) opened at 8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.06. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Ecopetrol SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Ecopetrol SA

Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.

