Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.48% of Control4 Corp worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRL. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Control4 Corp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,279,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,250,000 after buying an additional 98,057 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Control4 Corp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 431,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Control4 Corp during the third quarter worth about $3,559,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Control4 Corp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Control4 Corp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) opened at 15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -0.97. Control4 Corp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Control4 Corp had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Control4 Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/two-sigma-investments-lp-boosts-stake-in-control4-corp-ctrl.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Control4 Corp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Control4 Corp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Control4 Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, SVP Jefferson Dungan sold 66,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,008,175.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,697.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 5,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $73,785.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,986 shares in the company, valued at $172,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,574 shares of company stock worth $1,777,678. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Control4 Corp

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.