Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 18th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. State Street Corp increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 10,175,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,309,000 after buying an additional 442,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) traded down 1.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 2,542 shares of the stock were exchanged. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $288.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.53. The business earned $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, formerly North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc, is a provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: smokeless products, smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products market consists of approximately four product categories, which includes loose leaf chewing tobacco, Moist Snuff, Moist Snuff Pouches and Snus.

