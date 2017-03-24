Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 300 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PTC were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 52.09 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $6.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. PTC Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $56.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm earned $286 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.11 million. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other PTC news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $375,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,926. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

