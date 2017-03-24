Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 8,974 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,535.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company’s market capitalization is $3.59 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $247 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wunderlich set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

