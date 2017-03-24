Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 7,684 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) opened at 32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. The business earned $234.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.14 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.01 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $386,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

