Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 17.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) opened at 29.50 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.73 million, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Virtusa had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm earned $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Virtusa from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Virtusa from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Virtusa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $198,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $148,714.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,452.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

