Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 52.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 101,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $5,130,540.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,728.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $648,868.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,682 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,660 shares of company stock worth $70,197,537 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

