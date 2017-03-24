Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in McDermott International (MDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,803,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,010,000 after buying an additional 3,430,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at about $14,507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDermott International by 1,569.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 2,599,013 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in McDermott International by 202.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,103,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 2,078,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in McDermott International by 725.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 1,135,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened at 6.29 on Friday. McDermott International has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. McDermott International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $641.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDR. KeyCorp raised shares of McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $5.45 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of McDermott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

