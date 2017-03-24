Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $235,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,994,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 526,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 14.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.96. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Vetr raised ON Semiconductor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.98 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 70,000 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Hall sold 32,530 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $439,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,444 shares of company stock worth $1,988,098. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

