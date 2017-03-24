Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 260,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) opened at 37.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.32. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $108.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/tudor-investment-corp-et-al-buys-new-stake-in-columbia-banking-system-inc-colb.html.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $38,671.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company of Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and West Coast Trust Company, Inc The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The Bank provides a range of financial services through approximately 150 branch locations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.