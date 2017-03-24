Tucows Inc. (TCX) CFO Michael Cooperman Sells 29,219 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CFO Michael Cooperman sold 29,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,403,680.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,088,543.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) traded down 2.944% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.625. 75,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.417 and a beta of 1.42. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Tucows had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm earned $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Micawber Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment has over three service offerings, being wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile services and other services.

