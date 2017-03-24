Troyen A. Brennan Sells 23,849 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.51 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

