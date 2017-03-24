Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. DA Davidson began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) opened at 24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $27.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 912,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

