Trina Solar Limited (TSL) Receives $9.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

TSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trina Solar Limited in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trina Solar Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Trina Solar Limited (NYSE:TSL) opened at 11.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Trina Solar Limited has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Trina Solar Limited by 35.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trina Solar Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trina Solar Limited by 158.6% in the third quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 784,950 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trina Solar Limited by 7.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trina Solar Limited by 500.8% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 77,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 64,561 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar Limited is an integrated solar power products manufacturer and solar system developer based in China with a global distribution network. The Company has integrated the manufacturing of ingots, wafers and solar cells for use in its photovoltaic (PV) module production. Its PV modules provide electric power for residential, commercial, industrial and other applications.

