Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (ASP)

Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSE:ASP) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. in a report released on Wednesday. Roth Capital analyst S. Henry forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSE:ASP) opened at 0.105 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

