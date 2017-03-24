Tribune L.P. Oaktree Sells 950,000 Shares of tronc Inc (TRNC) Stock

tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) major shareholder Tribune L.P. Oaktree sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $13,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tribune L.P. Oaktree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Tribune L.P. Oaktree sold 3,741,371 shares of tronc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $56,120,565.00.

tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) opened at 13.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.56 million, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.79. tronc Inc has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432 million. tronc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 124.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that tronc Inc will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tronc in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of tronc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in tronc during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,943,000. Kavi Asset Management LP bought a new position in tronc during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in tronc during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in tronc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in tronc during the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a content curation and monetization company focused on creating and distributing content across all channels. The Company’s portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets across the country.

