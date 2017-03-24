TransUnion (TRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded up 0.56% during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 166,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.38. TransUnion has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $38.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company earned $436 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Christopher Egan sold 163,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $5,978,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 9,730,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $355,844,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,102,519 shares of company stock worth $406,049,921 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $15,651,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 15.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 4.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 297,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

