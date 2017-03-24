Transocean LTD (RIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIG. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on Transocean LTD and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corp lowered Transocean LTD from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Iberia Capital assumed coverage on Transocean LTD in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Transocean LTD from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded up 0.33% on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,229 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.87. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Transocean LTD had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 23.14%. On average, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

