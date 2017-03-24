TransCanada Co. (trp) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on April 28th

TransCanada Co. (NYSE:trp) (TSE:TRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from TransCanada’s previous dividend of $0.43.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) traded up 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. 298,268 shares of the company were exchanged. TransCanada has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TransCanada had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransCanada will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of TransCanada in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransCanada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corp (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

