TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) opened at 15.64 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company’s market cap is $3.51 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing, owning and operating renewable power generation facilities. The Company owns and operates over 10 hydro facilities and approximately 20 wind farms in Western and Eastern Canada with a total installed capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts (MW) and holds economic interest in approximately 140 MW Wyoming Wind Farm and approximately 420 MW Australian gas-fired generation assets, as well as over 270 kilometers gas pipeline.

