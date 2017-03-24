Tracsis Plc (TRCS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) opened at 410.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.66. Tracsis Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 552.45. The stock’s market cap is GBX 113.16 million.

About Tracsis Plc

Tracsis plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of software development and consultancy for the rail industry. Its segments include Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology and Services segment includes its Software, Consultancy and Remote Condition Monitoring Technology, and also includes Ontrac Limited and Ontrac Technology Limited (together being Ontrac).

