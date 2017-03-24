Total Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,016,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,468,300,000 after buying an additional 1,220,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,846,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,449,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,751,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,184,465,000 after buying an additional 299,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,528,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,526,000 after buying an additional 101,077 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,476,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,405,000 after buying an additional 103,424 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 174.82 on Friday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $182.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by $0.13. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business earned $21.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines Corp. to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

