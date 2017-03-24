Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) opened at 61.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Toro has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. Toro had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Toro Co (TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 12th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/toro-co-ttc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-on-april-12th.html.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, VP Philip A. Burkart sold 9,335 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $527,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Hoffman sold 225,223 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $13,738,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,383,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,417,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,186 shares of company stock worth $17,600,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.