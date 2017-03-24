Top 20 Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of C$0.04 (TTY.UN)

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

About Top 20 Dividend Trust

Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

