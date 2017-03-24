Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Titanium Transportation Group Inc (TTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/titanium-transportation-group-inc-ttr-receives-buy-rating-from-desjardins.html.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc is a Canada-based transportation and logistics company, which offers its services in North America. It operates in various segments, including Truck Transportation, Logistics and Corporate. It provides freight transportation services to customers, including large multinational corporations across various industries, with truckload and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution services.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.