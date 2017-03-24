Timothy Riitters Sells 3,416 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $35,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Timothy Riitters sold 4,900 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $57,575.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Timothy Riitters sold 3,449 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $40,525.75.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 158,722 shares. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04 billion.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company earned $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post ($0.34) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.1% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 54.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

