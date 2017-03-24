Timothy J. Mcgrath Sells 20,492 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $586,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,234.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) opened at 28.72 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $767.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.22 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company operates through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. In the SMB Segment, it serves small-to-medium-sized business customers through its PC Connection Sales subsidiary.
