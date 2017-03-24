New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Timkensteel Corp worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel Corp during the third quarter worth $110,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel Corp during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel Corp during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) opened at 18.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Timkensteel Corp has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s market cap is $798.66 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/timkensteel-corp-tmst-shares-bought-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Timkensteel Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Timkensteel Corp from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Timkensteel Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Timkensteel Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Timkensteel Corp news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of Timkensteel Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel Corp

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel, with an annual melt capacity of approximately two million tons. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. It operates in two segments: Industrial & Mobile and Energy & Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.