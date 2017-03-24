Time Inc (TIME) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Time were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIME. Omega Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Time during the third quarter worth approximately $13,083,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Time during the third quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Time by 2,917.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 446,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 431,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Time by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,333,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,236,000 after buying an additional 268,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Time during the third quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) opened at 19.25 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.91 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Time Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Time had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $867 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Time’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Time Inc will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Time’s payout ratio is currently -84.44%.

TIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lowered Time from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Time from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

