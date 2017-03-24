Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) traded up 0.4466% on Thursday, hitting $18.7333. 70,561 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $966.81 million, a PE ratio of 52.1819 and a beta of 2.07. Tile Shop Holdings has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Tile Shop Holdings had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Tile Shop Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 13.7% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

