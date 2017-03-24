Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Insider John S. Petterson Sells 37,000 Shares

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) insider John S. Petterson sold 37,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $3,504,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,127.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 0.15% on Friday, hitting $95.50. 474,050 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $96.42.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $111,000. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 333.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.34.
Tiffany & Co. Company Profile
Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.
