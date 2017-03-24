Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 105,430 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,430 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federated Investors were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Federated Investors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) opened at 25.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.54. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm earned $289.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.38 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on Federated Investors from $28.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $243,377.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 478,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $60,040.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,918 shares of company stock valued at $419,391 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products, in both domestic and international markets.

