Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) opened at 72.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $183 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-increases-stake-in-silicon-laboratories-slab.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In other news, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 50,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,387 shares of company stock worth $4,805,397. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.