Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $996,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) opened at 53.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Porter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $67,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiary bank is Simmons First National Bank (Simmons Bank), a national bank. Simmons Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals and businesses across the market areas they serve. Simmons Bank offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits.

