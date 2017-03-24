Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $971,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,157,776 shares of the airline’s stock worth $801,096,000 after buying an additional 4,560,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,857,915 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,143,258,000 after buying an additional 2,634,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Airlines Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,954,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,774,000 after buying an additional 1,347,744 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,537,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Airlines Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,245,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,189,000 after buying an additional 1,259,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Vetr downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In other news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $442,399.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Douglas Parker sold 113,706 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $5,471,532.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,772,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,289,331.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,290 shares of company stock worth $6,478,013. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

