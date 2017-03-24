Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1,662,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 103.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $84.36 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $301,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,262.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $19,213,847 in the last 90 days.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

