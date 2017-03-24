Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1,015,000 Position in Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (ENH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ENH) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Endurance Specialty Holdings were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENH. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,344,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,960,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ENH) opened at 92.87 on Friday. Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Endurance Specialty Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Endurance Specialty Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Endurance Specialty Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Endurance Specialty Holdings Company Profile

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance.

