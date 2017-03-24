Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 490 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 324.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 469.3% in the third quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 102,367 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 184.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 103.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) opened at 88.30 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.25. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company earned $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Instinet increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

In other news, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 3,032,095 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $279,771,405.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacquelyn H. Wolf sold 14,769 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,388,433.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600,598 shares of company stock worth $424,590,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries NV

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

