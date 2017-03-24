Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,570 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of SkyWest worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) opened at 35.25 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company’s market cap is $1.83 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business earned $758.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is -6.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-buys-1570-shares-of-skywest-inc-skyw.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company increased their target price on SkyWest from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, insider Eric Woodward sold 8,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $286,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,081 shares of company stock valued at $675,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

Skywest, Inc is a holding company for approximately two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet. SkyWest Airlines provides regional jet and turboprop service to airports located in the Midwestern and Western United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.