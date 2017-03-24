Thomas Charles Fisher Sells 13,025 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) EVP Thomas Charles Fisher sold 13,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $357,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) opened at 27.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.94 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 167,287.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,352,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,765,000 after buying an additional 4,349,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,656,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,538,000 after buying an additional 629,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,043,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,269,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,360,000 after buying an additional 243,356 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a hotel investment company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. The Company has interests in approximately 40 hotels, including over 30 owned hotels with a total of approximately 7,410 guest rooms, and approximately 49% joint venture interest in over six hotels with a total of approximately 1,790 guest rooms.

